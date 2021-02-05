Can NOW Inc. (DNOW) Remain Competitive?

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) went up by 5.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.63. The company’s stock price has collected 18.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that NOW Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in NOW Inc. (NYSE :DNOW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNOW is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for NOW Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is -$0.44 below the current price. DNOW currently public float of 108.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNOW was 1.25M shares.

DNOW’s Market Performance

DNOW stocks went up by 18.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.39% and a quarterly performance of 110.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.59% for NOW Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.32% for DNOW stocks with a simple moving average of 37.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $5 based on the research report published on October 16th of the previous year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNOW reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for DNOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to DNOW, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

DNOW Trading at 31.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW rose by +18.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.52. In addition, NOW Inc. saw 33.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.52 for the present operating margin

+19.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOW Inc. stands at -3.29. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.66. Equity return is now at value -61.60, with -42.70 for asset returns.

Based on NOW Inc. (DNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 6.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.92. Total debt to assets is 4.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.