Can FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC) Remain Competitive?

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) went up by 32.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.52. The company’s stock price has collected 35.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing November 27, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :FMAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of FMAC was 253.39K shares.

FMAC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.41% for FMAC stocks with a simple moving average of 36.40% for the last 200 days.

FMAC Trading at 36.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 25.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +34.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMAC rose by +35.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. saw 36.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.