Buy or Sell The Clorox Company (CLX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) went down by -6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.87. The company’s stock price has collected -8.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Clorox Co. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in The Clorox Company (NYSE :CLX) Right Now?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLX is at 0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for The Clorox Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $218.33, which is $27.64 above the current price. CLX currently public float of 125.84M and currently shorts hold a 10.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLX was 1.62M shares.

CLX’s Market Performance

CLX stocks went down by -8.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.18% and a quarterly performance of -9.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for The Clorox Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.23% for CLX stocks with a simple moving average of -8.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $206 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLX reach a price target of $249, previously predicting the price at $238. The rating they have provided for CLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CLX, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

CLX Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.93. In addition, The Clorox Company saw -5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Reynolds Eric H, who sale 3,147 shares at the price of $214.07 back on Jan 25. After this action, Reynolds Eric H now owns 15,364 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $673,685 using the latest closing price.

Jacobsen Kevin B, the EVP – Chief Financial Officer of The Clorox Company, sale 35,176 shares at $215.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Jacobsen Kevin B is holding 15,187 shares at $7,562,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.82 for the present operating margin

+45.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +13.97. The total capital return value is set at 34.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.52. Equity return is now at value 140.70, with 18.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Clorox Company (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 345.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.55. Total debt to assets is 50.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 338.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.