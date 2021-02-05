Buy or Sell Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) went up by 20.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Ra Medical Systems Appoints Susanne L. Meline to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX :RMED) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ra Medical Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.00. RMED currently public float of 2.30M and currently shorts hold a 6.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMED was 338.42K shares.

RMED’s Market Performance

RMED stocks went up by 11.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.66% and a quarterly performance of 68.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.09% for Ra Medical Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.38% for RMED stocks with a simple moving average of -19.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMED stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RMED in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 13th of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMED reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RMED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2018.

RMED Trading at 15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares surge +24.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMED rose by +11.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.08. In addition, Ra Medical Systems Inc. saw 7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMED starting from Stafslien Joan, who purchase 4,410 shares at the price of $5.67 back on Nov 19. After this action, Stafslien Joan now owns 4,410 shares of Ra Medical Systems Inc., valued at $25,002 using the latest closing price.

COLOMBATTO MARTIN J, the Director of Ra Medical Systems Inc., purchase 8,700 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that COLOMBATTO MARTIN J is holding 15,439 shares at $50,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-801.92 for the present operating margin

-22.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stands at -791.18. The total capital return value is set at -110.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.28. Equity return is now at value -120.70, with -85.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED), the company’s capital structure generated 10.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.54. Total debt to assets is 7.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.28.