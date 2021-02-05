Home Hot Stocks
Buy or Sell Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

By Denise Gardner

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.00.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ :CGNT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cognyte Software Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.50, which is -$27.12 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CGNT was 4.60M shares.

CGNT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.67% for CGNT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.67% for the last 200 days.

CGNT Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.00% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNT rose by +5.13%. In addition, Cognyte Software Ltd. saw 5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

