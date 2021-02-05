Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) went up by 253.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.48. The company’s stock price has collected 1.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Atlantic American Reports Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ :AAME) Right Now?

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAME is at 0.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Atlantic American Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AAME currently public float of 4.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAME was 29.95K shares.

AAME’s Market Performance

AAME stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.08% and a quarterly performance of 18.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.42% for Atlantic American Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 256.92% for AAME stocks with a simple moving average of 320.07% for the last 200 days.

AAME Trading at 276.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 142.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +67.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAME rose by +65.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Atlantic American Corporation saw 16.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Atlantic American Corporation stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at 1.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Atlantic American Corporation (AAME), the company’s capital structure generated 33.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.17. Total debt to assets is 11.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.