Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Just Got Our Attention

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE :AIRC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Apartment Income REIT Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.10, which is -$0.19 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of AIRC was 2.22M shares.

AIRC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Apartment Income REIT Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.49% for AIRC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for AIRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIRC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $63 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRC reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for AIRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to AIRC, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

AIRC Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC rose by +4.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.70. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp. saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.15 for the present operating margin

+24.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Income REIT Corp. stands at +51.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.69.

Based on Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 243.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.85. Total debt to assets is 66.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.85.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.