Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.44. The company’s stock price has collected 5.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Alto Ingredients Receives Medical Ingredient Certification

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ :ALTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALTO is at 3.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Alto Ingredients Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.13, which is $9.27 above the current price. ALTO currently public float of 56.12M and currently shorts hold a 11.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALTO was 5.70M shares.

ALTO’s Market Performance

ALTO stocks went up by 5.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.43% and a quarterly performance of 20.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 1202.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.09% for Alto Ingredients Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.97% for ALTO stocks with a simple moving average of 71.61% for the last 200 days.

ALTO Trading at 12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +18.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,591.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw 33.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.22 for the present operating margin

-0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at -6.24. The total capital return value is set at -8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO), the company’s capital structure generated 122.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 43.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.99 and the total asset turnover is 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.