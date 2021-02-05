Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) went up by 20.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.04. The company’s stock price has collected 21.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE :WMS) Right Now?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WMS is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $100.00, which is -$16.86 below the current price. WMS currently public float of 55.72M and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMS was 447.95K shares.

WMS’s Market Performance

WMS stocks went up by 21.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.76% and a quarterly performance of 48.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 141.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.85% for WMS stocks with a simple moving average of 70.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $41 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMS reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for WMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

WMS Trading at 26.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +21.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +205.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.99. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw 23.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from Berkshire Partners Holdings LL, who sale 1,628,873 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Dec 10. After this action, Berkshire Partners Holdings LL now owns 10,598,280 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $122,165,475 using the latest closing price.

Berkshire Partners Holdings LL, the 10% Owner of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 41,127 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Berkshire Partners Holdings LL is holding 116,313 shares at $3,084,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.02 for the present operating margin

+25.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at -11.56. The total capital return value is set at 12.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.42. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS), the company’s capital structure generated 149.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.88. Total debt to assets is 49.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.