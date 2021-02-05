A Lesson to Learn: The Timken Company (TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) went down by -8.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.44. The company’s stock price has collected -4.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Timken Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results; Expects Strong Growth in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in The Timken Company (NYSE :TKR) Right Now?

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TKR is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for The Timken Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $94.36, which is $20.1 above the current price. TKR currently public float of 65.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKR was 526.80K shares.

TKR’s Market Performance

TKR stocks went down by -4.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.54% and a quarterly performance of 14.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for The Timken Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.30% for TKR stocks with a simple moving average of 27.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TKR reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for TKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

TKR Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.45. In addition, The Timken Company saw -4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Kyle Richard G, who sale 24,712 shares at the price of $71.45 back on Nov 19. After this action, Kyle Richard G now owns 234,080 shares of The Timken Company, valued at $1,765,598 using the latest closing price.

Fracassa Philip D., the EVP & CFO of The Timken Company, sale 15,514 shares at $72.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Fracassa Philip D. is holding 70,681 shares at $1,132,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.02 for the present operating margin

+30.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Timken Company stands at +9.55. The total capital return value is set at 14.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.64. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Timken Company (TKR), the company’s capital structure generated 97.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.48. Total debt to assets is 37.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.