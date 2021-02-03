We Analyzed the Future Direction of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), Here is What We Found

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) went up by 12.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.44. The company’s stock price has collected 11.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that VAALCO Enters Into Crude Oil Derivative Contracts

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE :EGY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGY is at 2.50.

EGY currently public float of 52.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGY was 700.44K shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

EGY stocks went up by 11.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.76% and a quarterly performance of 205.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for VAALCO Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.59% for EGY stocks with a simple moving average of 105.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for EGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2.70 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2019.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGY reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for EGY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2015.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EGY, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

EGY Trading at 39.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares surge +39.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +222.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw 45.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.63 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at -3.34. The total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value -60.60, with -26.30 for asset returns.

Based on VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 30.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.32. Total debt to assets is 15.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.