We Analyzed the Future Direction of iRobot Corporation (IRBT), Here is What We Found

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) went down by -7.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.40. The company’s stock price has collected -10.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/29/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Pfizer, Bed Bath & Beyond, American Airlines, Biogen, or iRobot?

Is It Worth Investing in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ :IRBT) Right Now?

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRBT is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for iRobot Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $107.67, which is -$14.27 below the current price. IRBT currently public float of 27.66M and currently shorts hold a 38.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRBT was 1.03M shares.

IRBT’s Market Performance

IRBT stocks went down by -10.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.33% and a quarterly performance of 42.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 141.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.38% for iRobot Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.72% for IRBT stocks with a simple moving average of 43.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRBT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for IRBT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for IRBT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $120 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to IRBT, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

IRBT Trading at 29.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.92%, as shares surge +42.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT fell by -10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.49. In addition, iRobot Corporation saw 41.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRBT starting from Angle Colin M, who sale 36,086 shares at the price of $104.88 back on Jan 25. After this action, Angle Colin M now owns 302,208 shares of iRobot Corporation, valued at $3,784,584 using the latest closing price.

Stacy Michelle, the Director of iRobot Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $109.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Stacy Michelle is holding 9,000 shares at $218,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+44.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for iRobot Corporation stands at +7.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.73. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on iRobot Corporation (IRBT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.65. Total debt to assets is 6.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.