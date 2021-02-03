Wall Street Pummels Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) After Recent Earnings Report

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) went down by -3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s stock price has collected -17.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Genetic Technologies Announces Closing of $6.56 Million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ :GENE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GENE is at 2.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Genetic Technologies Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.65. GENE currently public float of 11.79M and currently shorts hold a 10.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GENE was 2.03M shares.

GENE’s Market Performance

GENE stocks went down by -17.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.67% and a quarterly performance of 50.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.93% for Genetic Technologies Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.91% for GENE stocks with a simple moving average of 35.27% for the last 200 days.

GENE Trading at 13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENE fell by -17.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Genetic Technologies Limited saw 21.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75173.12 for the present operating margin

-4485.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genetic Technologies Limited stands at -61830.19. The total capital return value is set at -97.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.17. Equity return is now at value -118.00, with -89.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE), the company’s capital structure generated 3.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.57. Total debt to assets is 3.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 713.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.87.