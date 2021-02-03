Wall Street Praises Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) After Recent Earnings Report

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) went down by -6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s stock price has collected -6.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that Limelight Networks, Inc. Appoints Seasoned Growth Executive Bob Lyons as New CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :LLNW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LLNW is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Limelight Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.22, which is $2.54 above the current price. LLNW currently public float of 118.13M and currently shorts hold a 13.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LLNW was 4.59M shares.

LLNW’s Market Performance

LLNW stocks went down by -6.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.52% and a quarterly performance of 23.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.27% for Limelight Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.59% for LLNW stocks with a simple moving average of -17.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLNW stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LLNW by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LLNW in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.75 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LLNW reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LLNW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to LLNW, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

LLNW Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLNW fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, Limelight Networks Inc. saw 9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLNW starting from GENEREUX SCOTT, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Jan 28. After this action, GENEREUX SCOTT now owns 113,812 shares of Limelight Networks Inc., valued at $27,500 using the latest closing price.

GENEREUX SCOTT, the Director of Limelight Networks Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that GENEREUX SCOTT is holding 118,812 shares at $75,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.84 for the present operating margin

+40.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limelight Networks Inc. stands at -8.00. The total capital return value is set at -9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.30. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW), the company’s capital structure generated 9.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.54. Total debt to assets is 7.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.