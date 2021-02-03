VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) went up by 8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.33. The company’s stock price has collected -14.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Vivopower Secures 100% Ownership of Tembo E-Lv B.v.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ :VVPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VVPR is at 4.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for VivoPower International PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VVPR currently public float of 7.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVPR was 1.70M shares.

VVPR’s Market Performance

VVPR stocks went down by -14.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.92% and a quarterly performance of 135.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 1129.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.92% for VivoPower International PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.30% for VVPR stocks with a simple moving average of 142.40% for the last 200 days.

VVPR Trading at 36.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.46%, as shares surge +56.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR fell by -14.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,880.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.67. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 48.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.12 for the present operating margin

+12.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -10.48. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), the company’s capital structure generated 146.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 41.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.