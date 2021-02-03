Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY) Just Got Our Attention

Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) went down by -4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that TIVITY HEALTH INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tivity Health, Inc. – TVTY

Is It Worth Investing in Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ :TVTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TVTY is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Tivity Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.38, which is -$0.92 below the current price. TVTY currently public float of 41.41M and currently shorts hold a 18.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TVTY was 404.99K shares.

TVTY’s Market Performance

TVTY stocks went up by 0.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.83% and a quarterly performance of 62.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Tivity Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.06% for TVTY stocks with a simple moving average of 52.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TVTY by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TVTY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $19 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to TVTY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

TVTY Trading at 13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTY rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +230.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.55. In addition, Tivity Health Inc. saw 13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTY starting from KIRSHNER BENJAMIN A., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Mar 13. After this action, KIRSHNER BENJAMIN A. now owns 30,089 shares of Tivity Health Inc., valued at $21,850 using the latest closing price.

Hudson Peter A, the Director of Tivity Health Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $5.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Hudson Peter A is holding 60,361 shares at $204,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+35.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivity Health Inc. stands at -25.36. The total capital return value is set at 19.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.62. Equity return is now at value -779.80, with -37.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 481.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.81. Total debt to assets is 67.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 475.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.