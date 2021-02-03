The Chart for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) went down by -4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.11. The company’s stock price has collected -14.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that Accelerate Diagnostics to Participate in BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on February 18, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Is It Worth Investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXDX is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.33, which is $2.11 above the current price. AXDX currently public float of 33.93M and currently shorts hold a 39.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXDX was 557.56K shares.

AXDX’s Market Performance

AXDX stocks went down by -14.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.83% and a quarterly performance of 8.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.85% for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.87% for AXDX stocks with a simple moving average of -6.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXDX

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXDX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AXDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to AXDX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

AXDX Trading at 20.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.16%, as shares surge +27.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXDX fell by -14.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. saw 34.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXDX starting from SCHULER JACK W, who purchase 30,868 shares at the price of $10.18 back on Jan 29. After this action, SCHULER JACK W now owns 1,107,891 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., valued at $314,236 using the latest closing price.

REICHLING STEVEN, the Chief Financial Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $15.25 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that REICHLING STEVEN is holding 13,300 shares at $381,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-783.38 for the present operating margin

+47.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stands at -906.80. The total capital return value is set at -47.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.52. Equity return is now at value 275.70, with -68.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 101.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.93.