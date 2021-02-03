Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) went down by -7.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $196.43. The company’s stock price has collected -6.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that National Beverage Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ :FIZZ) Right Now?

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIZZ is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for National Beverage Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.00, which is -$41.61 below the current price. FIZZ currently public float of 11.65M and currently shorts hold a 62.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIZZ was 547.45K shares.

FIZZ’s Market Performance

FIZZ stocks went down by -6.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.24% and a quarterly performance of 65.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 204.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.72% for National Beverage Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.14% for FIZZ stocks with a simple moving average of 70.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIZZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FIZZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FIZZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $85 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2020.

CFRA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIZZ reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for FIZZ stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 16th, 2020.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to FIZZ, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

FIZZ Trading at 28.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.10%, as shares surge +43.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIZZ fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.66. In addition, National Beverage Corp. saw 43.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FIZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.05 for the present operating margin

+37.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Beverage Corp. stands at +12.99. The total capital return value is set at 40.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.85. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 23.90 for asset returns.

Based on National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 10.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.80. Total debt to assets is 7.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.