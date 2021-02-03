Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.91. The company’s stock price has collected -9.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Rackspace Technology Announces Pricing of $550 Million Notes Offering by Rackspace Technology Global

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :RXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rackspace Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.22, which is $5.36 above the current price. RXT currently public float of 44.09M and currently shorts hold a 20.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXT was 1.37M shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

RXT stocks went down by -9.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.44% and a quarterly performance of 32.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.07% for Rackspace Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for RXT stocks with a simple moving average of 12.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $28 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXT reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RXT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

RXT Trading at 7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT fell by -9.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.22. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw 9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.93 for the present operating margin

+41.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -4.20. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.99.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 491.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.09. Total debt to assets is 70.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 475.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.46.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.