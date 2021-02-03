Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Just Got Our Attention

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.21. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Otis Worldwide Corp. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE :OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Otis Worldwide Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $74.89, which is $5.49 above the current price. OTIS currently public float of 433.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTIS was 2.20M shares.

OTIS’s Market Performance

OTIS stocks went up by 1.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.31% and a quarterly performance of 5.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Otis Worldwide Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.57% for OTIS stocks with a simple moving average of 6.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on June 29th, 2020.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to OTIS, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

OTIS Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.96. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw -4.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $65.51 back on Dec 09. After this action, Calleja Fernandez Bernardo now owns 1,500 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $32,755 using the latest closing price.

Marks Judith Fran, the President and CEO of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 47 shares at $61.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Marks Judith Fran is holding 0 shares at $2,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.42 for the present operating margin

+29.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 73.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 61.07.

Based on Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.78. Total debt to assets is 5.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.