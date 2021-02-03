Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Sunrun Inc. (RUN)?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.93. The company’s stock price has collected -5.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/29/21 that Inverters Are Critical to Solar Power. Tesla Wants to Own It, But That Won’t Be Easy.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2297.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.71, which is $11.2 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 146.36M and currently shorts hold a 13.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 5.68M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went down by -5.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.65% and a quarterly performance of 36.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 306.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.18% for Sunrun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.41% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of 50.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

RUN Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +500.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.31. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw 2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Jurich Lynn Michelle, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $86.45 back on Jan 15. After this action, Jurich Lynn Michelle now owns 3,022,156 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $3,457,850 using the latest closing price.

Risk Gerald Alan, the Director of Sunrun Inc., sale 47,333 shares at $91.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Risk Gerald Alan is holding 314,903 shares at $4,344,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.39 for the present operating margin

+22.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +3.07. The total capital return value is set at -5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 276.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.41. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 269.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.