Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)?

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) went down by -7.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s stock price has collected -18.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Dare Bioscience, Endra Life Sciences, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inuvo Inc, or eMagin Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :DARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DARE is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.58. DARE currently public float of 35.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DARE was 2.86M shares.

DARE’s Market Performance

DARE stocks went down by -18.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.09% and a quarterly performance of 118.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.24% for Dare Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.10% for DARE stocks with a simple moving average of 75.82% for the last 200 days.

DARE Trading at 33.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares surge +60.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DARE fell by -18.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, Dare Bioscience Inc. saw 57.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DARE

The total capital return value is set at -360.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -377.50.

Based on Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE), the company’s capital structure generated 181.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.