Is Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) a Keeper?

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) went up by 12.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.92. The company’s stock price has collected 9.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Haemonetics 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Is It Worth Investing in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE :HAE) Right Now?

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAE is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Haemonetics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $147.50, which is $12.74 above the current price. HAE currently public float of 50.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAE was 358.84K shares.

HAE’s Market Performance

HAE stocks went up by 9.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.41% and a quarterly performance of 28.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Haemonetics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.51% for HAE stocks with a simple moving average of 28.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAE

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAE reach a price target of $106. The rating they have provided for HAE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 05th, 2020.

HAE Trading at 9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAE rose by +9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.53. In addition, Haemonetics Corporation saw 9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAE starting from Goldstein Dan, who sale 100 shares at the price of $106.00 back on Oct 26. After this action, Goldstein Dan now owns 1,749 shares of Haemonetics Corporation, valued at $10,600 using the latest closing price.

Burke William P. Mr., the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Haemonetics Corporation, sale 1,161 shares at $106.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Burke William P. Mr. is holding 11,337 shares at $123,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.73 for the present operating margin

+51.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haemonetics Corporation stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 19.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.91. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 34.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.