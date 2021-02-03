Is Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) a Keeper?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.48. The company’s stock price has collected 6.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Capital One Financial Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.27, which is $20.5 above the current price. COF currently public float of 451.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 3.17M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went up by 6.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.27% and a quarterly performance of 45.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.03% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of 39.31% for the last 200 days.

COF Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.56. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw 7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Alexander Robert M., who sale 30,645 shares at the price of $104.00 back on Jan 06. After this action, Alexander Robert M. now owns 81,745 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $3,187,080 using the latest closing price.

Alexander Robert M., the Chief Information Officer of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 8,767 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Alexander Robert M. is holding 81,745 shares at $876,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +8.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.73. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 67.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.24. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.