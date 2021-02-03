Here’s Our Rant About Waters Corporation (WAT)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) went up by 8.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $276.76. The company’s stock price has collected 7.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Waters Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Waters Corporation (NYSE :WAT) Right Now?

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAT is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Waters Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $261.50, which is -$60.31 below the current price. WAT currently public float of 61.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAT was 386.31K shares.

WAT’s Market Performance

WAT stocks went up by 7.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.74% and a quarterly performance of 30.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Waters Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.58% for WAT stocks with a simple moving average of 35.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $235 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WAT, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

WAT Trading at 16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +16.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT rose by +7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $267.91. In addition, Waters Corporation saw 17.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from CONARD EDWARD, who sale 1,322 shares at the price of $236.59 back on Dec 04. After this action, CONARD EDWARD now owns 70,543 shares of Waters Corporation, valued at $312,772 using the latest closing price.

Carson Robert G, the SVP Corporate Development of Waters Corporation, sale 2,277 shares at $227.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Carson Robert G is holding 1,174 shares at $519,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.05 for the present operating margin

+57.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waters Corporation stands at +24.61. The total capital return value is set at 33.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.56. Equity return is now at value -255.90, with 19.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.