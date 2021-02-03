Here’s Our Rant About Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) went up by 16.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.50. The company’s stock price has collected 16.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Atkore International Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE :ATKR) Right Now?

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATKR is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Atkore International Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.33, which is -$2.69 below the current price. ATKR currently public float of 47.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATKR was 474.37K shares.

ATKR’s Market Performance

ATKR stocks went up by 16.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.60% and a quarterly performance of 159.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Atkore International Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.79% for ATKR stocks with a simple moving average of 78.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATKR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ATKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATKR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $54 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATKR reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for ATKR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 25th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to ATKR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

ATKR Trading at 24.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +26.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATKR rose by +16.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.34. In addition, Atkore International Group Inc. saw 30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATKR starting from Lamps Mark F., who sale 324 shares at the price of $42.70 back on Jan 04. After this action, Lamps Mark F. now owns 18,077 shares of Atkore International Group Inc., valued at $13,835 using the latest closing price.

Lariviere Peter J, the President, Cable Solutions of Atkore International Group Inc., sale 12,828 shares at $39.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Lariviere Peter J is holding 37,230 shares at $506,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+26.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atkore International Group Inc. stands at +8.44. The total capital return value is set at 20.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.04. Equity return is now at value 46.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR), the company’s capital structure generated 222.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.04. Total debt to assets is 54.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.