Here’s How Your Trade Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Aggressively Right Now

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) went down by -2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock price has collected -6.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next Month

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ :RIDE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lordstown Motors Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.75, which is $7.74 above the current price. RIDE currently public float of 99.36M and currently shorts hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIDE was 9.33M shares.

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE stocks went down by -6.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.43% and a quarterly performance of 89.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 150.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.23% for Lordstown Motors Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.62% for RIDE stocks with a simple moving average of 47.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $27 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIDE reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for RIDE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RIDE, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

RIDE Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +21.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.35. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw 23.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Vo Chuan D., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $20.75 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vo Chuan D. now owns 100,717 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $311,250 using the latest closing price.

Vo Chuan D., the Vice President of Propulsion of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 75,500 shares at $20.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Vo Chuan D. is holding 115,717 shares at $1,528,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.