Here’s How Your Trade Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Aggressively Right Now

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) went down by -8.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.25. The company’s stock price has collected -10.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that iPhone Boom a Mixed Blessing for Chip Suppliers

Is It Worth Investing in Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :CRUS) Right Now?

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRUS is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.56, which is $9.87 above the current price. CRUS currently public float of 57.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRUS was 508.38K shares.

CRUS’s Market Performance

CRUS stocks went down by -10.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.38% and a quarterly performance of 30.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Cirrus Logic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.27% for CRUS stocks with a simple moving average of 25.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRUS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CRUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CRUS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $80 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRUS reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for CRUS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to CRUS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CRUS Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS fell by -10.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.20. In addition, Cirrus Logic Inc. saw 9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRUS starting from Forsyth John, who sale 2,489 shares at the price of $89.00 back on Jan 06. After this action, Forsyth John now owns 2,052 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc., valued at $221,521 using the latest closing price.

Tupman David J., the Director of Cirrus Logic Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Tupman David J. is holding 16,962 shares at $850,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.25 for the present operating margin

+52.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cirrus Logic Inc. stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 15.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.76. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.41. Total debt to assets is 8.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.10.