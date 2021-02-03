Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) went down by -10.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.55. The company’s stock price has collected -17.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/05/20 that After spending millions to sway Californians’ votes, companies received billions in return

Is It Worth Investing in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE :FMS) Right Now?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.86, which is $10.23 above the current price. FMS currently public float of 396.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMS was 235.98K shares.

FMS’s Market Performance

FMS stocks went down by -17.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.83% and a quarterly performance of -8.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.99% for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.55% for FMS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMS

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to FMS, setting the target price at $44.50 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

FMS Trading at -16.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -17.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS fell by -17.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.54. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA saw -15.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+30.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stands at +6.86. The total capital return value is set at 9.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.11.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.54. Total debt to assets is 41.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.