Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) went up by 9.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock price has collected 14.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and $100 Million Self Tender Offer

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE :LPG) Right Now?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPG is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Dorian LPG Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.84, which is -$1.75 below the current price. LPG currently public float of 41.36M and currently shorts hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPG was 515.50K shares.

LPG’s Market Performance

LPG stocks went up by 14.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.88% and a quarterly performance of 60.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for Dorian LPG Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.10% for LPG stocks with a simple moving average of 41.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LPG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LPG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2020.

LPG Trading at 10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG rose by +14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.02. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd. saw 7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.75 for the present operating margin

+54.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. stands at +33.54. The total capital return value is set at 9.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.17. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 67.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.38. Total debt to assets is 39.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.