Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)?

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) went up by 8.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s stock price has collected 21.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Clintrex Research Corporation; C. Warren Olanow, MD, to Serve as Interim Chief Medical Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :IKT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IKT currently public float of 4.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IKT was 446.40K shares.

IKT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.45% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.86% for IKT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.60% for the last 200 days.

IKT Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.39%, as shares surge +14.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +21.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. saw 15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-490.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. stands at -509.73.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.