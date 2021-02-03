Buy or Sell Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) went up by 7.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.67. The company’s stock price has collected 17.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Oriental Bank Selects Upstart’s Credit Decision API

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UPST) Right Now?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 496.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.20, which is -$16.27 below the current price. UPST currently public float of 55.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPST was 2.38M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.51% for Upstart Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.33% for UPST stocks with a simple moving average of 43.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to UPST, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

UPST Trading at 43.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.48%, as shares surge +71.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +17.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.38. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 85.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Loeb Daniel S, who purchase 1,200,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Dec 18. After this action, Loeb Daniel S now owns 13,381,222 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $24,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Gu Paul, the SVP, Product and Data Science of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 213,124 shares at $18.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Gu Paul is holding 200,000 shares at $3,964,106 based on the most recent closing price.