Buy or Sell Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) went down by -4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $233.66. The company’s stock price has collected -0.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Ferrari Is Worth More Than Tesla—per Car. It’s Falling After Earnings.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE :RACE) Right Now?

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Ferrari N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $227.66, which is $32.31 above the current price. RACE currently public float of 163.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RACE was 317.94K shares.

RACE’s Market Performance

RACE stocks went down by -0.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.47% and a quarterly performance of 16.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Ferrari N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.56% for RACE stocks with a simple moving average of 10.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RACE

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to RACE, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

RACE Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RACE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RACE fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.49. In addition, Ferrari N.V. saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.