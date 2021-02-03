A Lesson to Learn: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) went down by -4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.47. The company’s stock price has collected 1.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE :CEF) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CEF was 809.11K shares.

CEF’s Market Performance

CEF stocks went up by 1.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.71% and a quarterly performance of 1.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.91% for CEF stocks with a simple moving average of 3.60% for the last 200 days.

CEF Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEF rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.95. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust saw -2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.