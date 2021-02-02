We Analyzed the Future Direction of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK), Here is What We Found

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) went up by 23.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.20. The company’s stock price has collected 4.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/29/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds THBR, GIX, ALXN and STPK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE :STPK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.00. STPK currently public float of 28.77M and currently shorts hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STPK was 2.63M shares.

STPK’s Market Performance

STPK stocks went up by 4.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.92% and a quarterly performance of 244.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.67% for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.75% for STPK stocks with a simple moving average of 101.87% for the last 200 days.

STPK Trading at 64.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.65%, as shares surge +63.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +242.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STPK rose by +4.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.00. In addition, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. saw 63.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.