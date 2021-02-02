We Analyzed the Future Direction of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), Here is What We Found

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) went up by 22.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the Biotech Showcase(TM) Digital 2021 Conference

Is It Worth Investing in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ :ATNF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for 180 Life Sciences Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ATNF currently public float of 0.97M and currently shorts hold a 31.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATNF was 1.24M shares.

ATNF’s Market Performance

ATNF stocks went up by 2.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 57.52% and a quarterly performance of -61.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.67% for 180 Life Sciences Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.53% for ATNF stocks with a simple moving average of -50.13% for the last 200 days.

ATNF Trading at 48.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.19%, as shares surge +53.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp. saw 53.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNF starting from KRAUSS MARLENE, who sale 16,506 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Dec 17. After this action, KRAUSS MARLENE now owns 2,006,858 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp., valued at $40,880 using the latest closing price.

KRAUSS MARLENE, the 10% Owner of 180 Life Sciences Corp., sale 17,877 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KRAUSS MARLENE is holding 2,543,676 shares at $42,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

Equity return is now at value -70.70, with -38.80 for asset returns.

Based on 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), the company’s capital structure generated 53.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.86.