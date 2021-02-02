Wall Street Praises Livent Corporation (LTHM) After Recent Earnings Report

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) went up by 6.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s stock price has collected -9.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Livent Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Livent Corporation (NYSE :LTHM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Livent Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.22, which is -$2.53 below the current price. LTHM currently public float of 145.23M and currently shorts hold a 18.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTHM was 4.28M shares.

LTHM’s Market Performance

LTHM stocks went down by -9.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.08% and a quarterly performance of 77.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Livent Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.47% for LTHM stocks with a simple moving average of 83.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTHM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LTHM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LTHM in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $24 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTHM reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $16.50. The rating they have provided for LTHM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LTHM, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

LTHM Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTHM fell by -9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.97. In addition, Livent Corporation saw 2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTHM starting from Graves Paul W, who sale 4,991 shares at the price of $22.09 back on Jan 08. After this action, Graves Paul W now owns 241,957 shares of Livent Corporation, valued at $110,251 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.12 for the present operating margin

+33.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Livent Corporation stands at +12.92. The total capital return value is set at 13.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Livent Corporation (LTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 31.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.03. Total debt to assets is 20.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.