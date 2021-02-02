The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.40. The company’s stock price has collected -6.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Progressive Reports December 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE :PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for The Progressive Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.63, which is $15.0 above the current price. PGR currently public float of 583.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGR was 2.83M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR stocks went down by -6.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.30% and a quarterly performance of -0.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for The Progressive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.43% for PGR stocks with a simple moving average of 1.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PGR, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

PGR Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.37. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw -8.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Sieger Michael D, who sale 3,379 shares at the price of $97.44 back on Jan 05. After this action, Sieger Michael D now owns 46,431 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $329,250 using the latest closing price.

Charney M Jeffrey, the Chief Marketing Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 5,888 shares at $97.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Charney M Jeffrey is holding 55,781 shares at $573,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +13.93. Equity return is now at value 28.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.