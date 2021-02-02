The Chart for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.81. The company’s stock price has collected 2.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/21/21 that NexTier Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE :NEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEX is at 3.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.37, which is $0.91 above the current price. NEX currently public float of 207.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEX was 1.68M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stocks went up by 2.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.37% and a quarterly performance of 90.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.20% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.41% for NEX stocks with a simple moving average of 32.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEX, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

NEX Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw 2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Equity return is now at value -48.80, with -24.80 for asset returns.