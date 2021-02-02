The Chart for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) went up by 3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.05. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Fiserv Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ :FISV) Right Now?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FISV is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Fiserv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.52, which is $28.83 above the current price. FISV currently public float of 581.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FISV was 4.37M shares.

FISV’s Market Performance

FISV stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.65% and a quarterly performance of 11.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Fiserv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.89% for FISV stocks with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FISV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FISV stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for FISV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FISV in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $124 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2021.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to FISV, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

FISV Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.30. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw -6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $115.18 back on Jan 08. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 250,360 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $2,303,547 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS ALISON, the Director of Fiserv Inc., sale 2,073 shares at $114.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that DAVIS ALISON is holding 7,988 shares at $236,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.83 for the present operating margin

+48.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +8.77. The total capital return value is set at 5.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv Inc. (FISV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.71. Total debt to assets is 29.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.