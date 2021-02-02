Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS)

One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) went up by 30.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.33. The company’s stock price has collected 0.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that OSS to Present at the Noble Capital Markets 17th Annual Small and Microcap Investor Conference on January 19-20, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :OSS) Right Now?

One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for One Stop Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is -$0.08 below the current price. OSS currently public float of 11.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSS was 223.12K shares.

OSS’s Market Performance

OSS stocks went up by 0.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.75% and a quarterly performance of 72.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.27% for One Stop Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.83% for OSS stocks with a simple moving average of 108.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSS stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for OSS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OSS in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on April 04th of the previous year 2019.

OSS Trading at 48.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +27.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSS rose by +23.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, One Stop Systems Inc. saw -2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSS starting from POTASHNER KENNETH F, who sale 32,630 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Jan 14. After this action, POTASHNER KENNETH F now owns 180,953 shares of One Stop Systems Inc., valued at $151,730 using the latest closing price.

Messinger Gioia, the Director of One Stop Systems Inc., purchase 760 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Messinger Gioia is holding 760 shares at $1,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+33.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for One Stop Systems Inc. stands at -1.54. The total capital return value is set at 3.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.22. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.37. Total debt to assets is 5.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.