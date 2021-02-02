Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fisker Inc. (FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.63. The company’s stock price has collected 2.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/22/21 that What Wall Street Thinks of All the New EV Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE :FSR) Right Now?

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 787.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Fisker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.75, which is $4.79 above the current price. FSR currently public float of 133.84M and currently shorts hold a 9.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSR was 13.53M shares.

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR stocks went up by 2.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.60% and a quarterly performance of 66.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Fisker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.82% for FSR stocks with a simple moving average of 12.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to FSR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

FSR Trading at -7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.25. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw 2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.