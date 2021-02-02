Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) went up by 2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.61. The company’s stock price has collected -8.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that UMC Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE :UMC) Right Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMC is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for United Microelectronics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.35, which is -$0.54 below the current price. UMC currently public float of 2.16B and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMC was 6.26M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC stocks went down by -8.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.62% and a quarterly performance of 71.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 285.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for United Microelectronics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.04% for UMC stocks with a simple moving average of 93.21% for the last 200 days.

UMC Trading at 12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +285.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.18. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

The net margin for United Microelectronics Corporation stands at +15.55. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.