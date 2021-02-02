Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) went up by 6.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.55. The company’s stock price has collected -1.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that NXP Semiconductors Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for NXP Semiconductors N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $183.08, which is $10.83 above the current price. NXPI currently public float of 278.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXPI was 2.12M shares.

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXPI stocks went down by -1.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.62% and a quarterly performance of 25.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for NXP Semiconductors N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.65% for NXPI stocks with a simple moving average of 32.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $160 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXPI reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for NXPI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to NXPI, setting the target price at $157 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

NXPI Trading at 5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.04. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw 7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Owen Stephen, who sale 7,313 shares at the price of $165.35 back on Dec 08. After this action, Owen Stephen now owns 0 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V., valued at $1,209,207 using the latest closing price.

Southern Julie, the Director of NXP Semiconductors N.V., sale 4,000 shares at $160.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Southern Julie is holding 8,146 shares at $642,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+35.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at +2.74. The total capital return value is set at 3.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.44.

Based on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 80.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.69. Total debt to assets is 38.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.