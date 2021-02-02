Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) went up by 8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.57. The company’s stock price has collected -6.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/23/20 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFT, RESI, CIT, and ALSK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE :BFT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of BFT was 10.43M shares.

BFT’s Market Performance

BFT stocks went down by -6.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.57% and a quarterly performance of 72.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.22% for BFT stocks with a simple moving average of 32.89% for the last 200 days.

BFT Trading at 19.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares surge +10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFT fell by -6.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.07. In addition, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II saw 10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.