Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) went up by 21.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s stock price has collected 5.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/22/21 that Boqii Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE :BQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Boqii Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.77, which is -$0.78 below the current price. BQ currently public float of 7.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BQ was 758.29K shares.

BQ’s Market Performance

BQ stocks went up by 5.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 112.20% and a quarterly performance of 145.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.29% for Boqii Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.23% for BQ stocks with a simple moving average of 78.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BQ

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BQ reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

BQ Trading at 69.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.94%, as shares surge +106.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BQ rose by +5.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Boqii Holding Limited saw 106.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.15 for the present operating margin

+20.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boqii Holding Limited stands at -23.24. The total capital return value is set at -65.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -312.39.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.