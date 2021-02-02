Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 7.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.63. The company’s stock price has collected 1.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that Agenus Enters into Clinical Collaboration with Nelum for Zalifrelimab Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ :AGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGEN is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Agenus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. AGEN currently public float of 170.64M and currently shorts hold a 14.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGEN was 2.19M shares.

AGEN’s Market Performance

AGEN stocks went up by 1.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.06% and a quarterly performance of 6.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for Agenus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.17% for AGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $6 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to AGEN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at 13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares surge +24.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw 24.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from INCYTE CORP, who sale 141,920 shares at the price of $3.66 back on Jun 17. After this action, INCYTE CORP now owns 16,972,968 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $518,831 using the latest closing price.

INCYTE CORP, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc., sale 72,080 shares at $3.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that INCYTE CORP is holding 17,114,888 shares at $264,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-340.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Agenus Inc. stands at -434.14. Equity return is now at value 82.80, with -95.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.