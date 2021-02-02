Kopin Corporation (KOPN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) went up by 14.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.26. The company’s stock price has collected -0.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to Develop Wearable Display System for Surgeons

Is It Worth Investing in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ :KOPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOPN is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Kopin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is -$1.47 below the current price. KOPN currently public float of 68.42M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOPN was 2.16M shares.

KOPN’s Market Performance

KOPN stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 115.77% and a quarterly performance of 309.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 1168.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.20% for Kopin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 60.56% for KOPN stocks with a simple moving average of 265.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KOPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOPN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KOPN reach a price target of $2.20. The rating they have provided for KOPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2019.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Hold” to KOPN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

KOPN Trading at 125.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.96%, as shares surge +153.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +348.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN rose by +13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,555.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Kopin Corporation saw 113.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOPN starting from SNEIDER RICHARD, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Jan 22. After this action, SNEIDER RICHARD now owns 319,006 shares of Kopin Corporation, valued at $202,500 using the latest closing price.

SNEIDER RICHARD, the Chief Financial Officer of Kopin Corporation, sale 45,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that SNEIDER RICHARD is holding 364,006 shares at $180,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.24 for the present operating margin

+29.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kopin Corporation stands at -99.96. The total capital return value is set at -65.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.40. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -33.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kopin Corporation (KOPN), the company’s capital structure generated 9.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.01. Total debt to assets is 6.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.