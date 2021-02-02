Is Veru Inc. (VERU) a Keeper?

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) went up by 9.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.45. The company’s stock price has collected 11.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that Veru to Report Fiscal 2021 First-Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on February 10th

Is It Worth Investing in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ :VERU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERU is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Veru Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.75. VERU currently public float of 52.61M and currently shorts hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERU was 7.07M shares.

VERU’s Market Performance

VERU stocks went up by 11.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.09% and a quarterly performance of 281.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 175.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.01% for Veru Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.71% for VERU stocks with a simple moving average of 138.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on January 21st of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERU reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for VERU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2019.

VERU Trading at 36.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +243.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU rose by +11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, Veru Inc. saw 11.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERU starting from STEINER MITCHELL SHUSTER, who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $9.69 back on Dec 16. After this action, STEINER MITCHELL SHUSTER now owns 7,184,767 shares of Veru Inc., valued at $2,421,625 using the latest closing price.

BARNETTE K GARY, the Chief Scientific Officer of Veru Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $10.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that BARNETTE K GARY is holding 0 shares at $1,064,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.52 for the present operating margin

+71.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veru Inc. stands at -44.55. The total capital return value is set at -1.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.07. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -33.40 for asset returns.

Based on Veru Inc. (VERU), the company’s capital structure generated 47.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 27.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.