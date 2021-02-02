Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE)?

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Spirit Airlines Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE :SAVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAVE is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.73, which is -$1.01 below the current price. SAVE currently public float of 97.30M and currently shorts hold a 13.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVE was 7.21M shares.

SAVE’s Market Performance

SAVE stocks went down by -1.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.92% and a quarterly performance of 57.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Spirit Airlines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.42% for SAVE stocks with a simple moving average of 45.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVE

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAVE reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SAVE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to SAVE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

SAVE Trading at 8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVE fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.82. In addition, Spirit Airlines Inc. saw 9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVE starting from Gardner H. McIntyre, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $26.21 back on Dec 17. After this action, Gardner H. McIntyre now owns 25,876 shares of Spirit Airlines Inc., valued at $131,050 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Spirit Airlines Inc., sale 500 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 10,831 shares at $6,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.55 for the present operating margin

+17.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Airlines Inc. stands at +8.75. The total capital return value is set at 10.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.14. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 157.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.14. Total debt to assets is 48.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.